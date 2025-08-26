You can now use the non-designated VR controller to simplify certain actions.

The VR controller was originally designed so you can play entirely with just one hand—but with two controllers, the experience becomes even smoother and more comfortable.

Rotation can now be controlled with the stick on the second controller.

The trigger on the second controller is bound to the Select Key, allowing you to operate without shifting your fingers.

You can choose which controller (left or right) to use as the main one in the Options menu.

For those with strong VR legs, you can now soar through space with ultra-acrobatic moves by rotating while moving!

Other Improvements

Updated the manual.

Minor adjustments and refinements.

These improvements are also available in the Demo version—enjoy!