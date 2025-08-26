PATCH NOTES

Players who missed the Tome of Darkness on Floor 17 due to the previous bug may now obtain it by going back to the location where it is found



Fixes an issue that caused Quest Points totals to be tallied incorrectly when purchasing items in bulk from the Quest Shop



Fixes an issue that caused characters to be incorrectly registered in the Characters menu, which did not affect gameplay but resulted in the Paladin always appearing first in the list, even when she had not joined the party.



Removes lingering Japanese from the game and replaces it with translated English



Removes a number of text overflow errors



Brushes up a number of other typos and translation issues.

Allows initial clear rewards to be correctly obtained from Quests



Allows the Tome of Darkness to be obtained when first approaching its location on Floor 17

A previous hotfix on August 23 included the following fixes:The full details of that update may be found below.All files in this update will be automatically distributed to all Steam users, which may overwrite any external mods or fan patches that you have installed, and any such modifications may also need to be updated to support the latest version.