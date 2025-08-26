PATCH NOTES
- Players who missed the Tome of Darkness on Floor 17 due to the previous bug may now obtain it by going back to the location where it is found
- Fixes an issue that caused Quest Points totals to be tallied incorrectly when purchasing items in bulk from the Quest Shop
- Fixes an issue that caused characters to be incorrectly registered in the Characters menu, which did not affect gameplay but resulted in the Paladin always appearing first in the list, even when she had not joined the party.
- Removes lingering Japanese from the game and replaces it with translated English
- Removes a number of text overflow errors
- Brushes up a number of other typos and translation issues.
A previous hotfix on August 23 included the following fixes:
- Allows initial clear rewards to be correctly obtained from Quests
- Allows the Tome of Darkness to be obtained when first approaching its location on Floor 17
The full details of that update may be found below.
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2939770/view/532107457507361386
IMPORTANT NOTE: All files in this update will be automatically distributed to all Steam users, which may overwrite any external mods or fan patches that you have installed, and any such modifications may also need to be updated to support the latest version.
Changed files in this update