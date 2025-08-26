 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Hogwarts Legacy
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19734378 Edited 26 August 2025 – 03:13:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Modify tutorial message
Display play information: time, number of movements, number of undo, number of resets
Changing the Puzzle Order
Delete low-quality puzzles: 007, 008, 016, 020
Remove map rotation capability
Change the name so that you can see it when you cursor over the menu in Settings

Changed files in this update

Depot 3612001
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link