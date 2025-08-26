Dear County Magistrates, here are the details of what’s been fixed or adjusted in version 1.5.0:

1. Added refugee gameplay to 【Endless Mode】, unlocking the Shelter and Congee Kitchen buildings.

2. Removed the "Hunting Efficiency" option from custom game difficulty settings. Hunters now have identical efficiency across all difficulty levels.

3. Added Refugee Impact option to custom game difficulty settings. Refugee arrival frequency, numbers, and their effects on city happiness and tourists vary by difficulty.

4. Added hover tooltips to custom difficulty options, allowing players to view detailed effects of each setting.

5. Optimized the population details tooltip. It now also statistics the number of homeless refugees, food-deprived refugees, and the annual total of tourists brought by stations.

6. Fixed logic errors related to enemy forces.

7. Added a 【Cancel All Garrison】button to the military interface.

8. The Imperial Exam button is now unlocked only after building a School in the city.

9. The Military button is now unlocked only after building a Drill Square or city walls, or upon acquiring troops.

We appreciate your continued support and patience — may your county thrive ever more smoothly!