Battlefield™ 2042
26 August 2025 Build 19734358 Edited 26 August 2025 – 04:13:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Speed, jump, and character progression features have been added to the game.

A parachute has been added.

A swimming animation has been added.

Ladders are now automatic.

Taking shortcuts down the mountain is no longer possible.

Your positive reviews help us improve the game.

