 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Hogwarts Legacy
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19734276 Edited 26 August 2025 – 03:26:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added matchmaking player count and wait time estimate while matchmaking
- New filter based matchmaking system allows you to matchmake for multiple race modes and matches you to the first suitable player with any matching race mode filters
- Fleet races will only start automatically if there are 8 players (A Full Fleet) or if 3 or more players are on the course after a minute
- New "vote to start" system added to allow skipping the wait time if everyone is happy with the player count
- "Quick match" button now starts matchmaking with the last used race mode filters instead of always a fleet race
- If anyone concedes the race then other players will be prompted to also concede.
- Added gameplay tips and screenshots to loading screen
- Reduced ram use during load and in the main menu
- Added casual race mode options. (Racing in these will have no impact on tournament or global leaderboard results)
- (Custom/Private Race) Reduced range of wind coherence slider to the useful range
- (Custom/Private Race) Increased max wave height available in custom race configurator
- Various tutorial fixes
- Hull wake more accurately conforms to size and shape of front and rear of hull
- Updates to yacht state handling for performance and scalability
- Added option to configure the default camera location through the settings menu
- Added support for re-binding quick look and steering to gamepad direction buttons
- Added support for re-binding traveller and sheet controls to gamepad analogue controls
- Color wind shift indicator to blue if the current shift is favourable
- Added option to reset or clear input bindings on input mapping screen
- Fixed loss of all input after returning to game from settings screen within the pause menu
- Fixed gamepad analogue stick dead zone customization having no effect
- Fixed settings menu jumping to top of list after binding a key
- Fixed player rank returning to bronze after exceeding max rank
- Fixed item assets appearing out of order in yacht customization menu
- Fixed tournament leaderboard panel showing incorrect number of bracket buttons

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2706371
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2706372
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link