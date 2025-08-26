- Added matchmaking player count and wait time estimate while matchmaking
- New filter based matchmaking system allows you to matchmake for multiple race modes and matches you to the first suitable player with any matching race mode filters
- Fleet races will only start automatically if there are 8 players (A Full Fleet) or if 3 or more players are on the course after a minute
- New "vote to start" system added to allow skipping the wait time if everyone is happy with the player count
- "Quick match" button now starts matchmaking with the last used race mode filters instead of always a fleet race
- If anyone concedes the race then other players will be prompted to also concede.
- Added gameplay tips and screenshots to loading screen
- Reduced ram use during load and in the main menu
- Added casual race mode options. (Racing in these will have no impact on tournament or global leaderboard results)
- (Custom/Private Race) Reduced range of wind coherence slider to the useful range
- (Custom/Private Race) Increased max wave height available in custom race configurator
- Various tutorial fixes
- Hull wake more accurately conforms to size and shape of front and rear of hull
- Updates to yacht state handling for performance and scalability
- Added option to configure the default camera location through the settings menu
- Added support for re-binding quick look and steering to gamepad direction buttons
- Added support for re-binding traveller and sheet controls to gamepad analogue controls
- Color wind shift indicator to blue if the current shift is favourable
- Added option to reset or clear input bindings on input mapping screen
- Fixed loss of all input after returning to game from settings screen within the pause menu
- Fixed gamepad analogue stick dead zone customization having no effect
- Fixed settings menu jumping to top of list after binding a key
- Fixed player rank returning to bronze after exceeding max rank
- Fixed item assets appearing out of order in yacht customization menu
- Fixed tournament leaderboard panel showing incorrect number of bracket buttons
