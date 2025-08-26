- Minor changes to some textures
- Minor changes to adaptive performance, including transparency, different types of shadows, physics, and resolution etc
- In theory, the game has better resolution and anti-aliasing, although the resolution and anti-aliasing may decrease more with adaptive performance depending on your computer's performance
- Changes to make billboards load faster
- Minor optimizations to some meshes
- Fixed a minor bug on the minion's jetpack
- When playing the demo, you can no longer save to avoid duplicate saves and potential save bugs
- Changes to some details of the save system (not visible in game)
In theory, the game has better resolution and anti-aliasing and other stuffs
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update