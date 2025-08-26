 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19734270 Edited 26 August 2025 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Minor changes to some textures
- Minor changes to adaptive performance, including transparency, different types of shadows, physics, and resolution etc
- In theory, the game has better resolution and anti-aliasing, although the resolution and anti-aliasing may decrease more with adaptive performance depending on your computer's performance
- Changes to make billboards load faster
- Minor optimizations to some meshes
- Fixed a minor bug on the minion's jetpack
- When playing the demo, you can no longer save to avoid duplicate saves and potential save bugs
- Changes to some details of the save system (not visible in game)

