- Minor changes to some textures

- Minor changes to adaptive performance, including transparency, different types of shadows, physics, and resolution etc

- In theory, the game has better resolution and anti-aliasing, although the resolution and anti-aliasing may decrease more with adaptive performance depending on your computer's performance

- Changes to make billboards load faster

- Minor optimizations to some meshes

- Fixed a minor bug on the minion's jetpack

- When playing the demo, you can no longer save to avoid duplicate saves and potential save bugs

- Changes to some details of the save system (not visible in game)