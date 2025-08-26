 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19734135 Edited 26 August 2025 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed settings UI hidden by Lobby UI
- Added an old tester map called "NewSystemMap"
- Made grenades a shootable item
- Fixed UI deformation not being applied

Known issues:
- Some maps do not have spawn points or items
- Crouch replication can be buggy on clients at low FPS
- Portals don't teleport items at high velocity
- When you click on an item in map editor mode you need to hit ESCAPE to regain control of the camera

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2118091
