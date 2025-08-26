- Fixed settings UI hidden by Lobby UI

- Added an old tester map called "NewSystemMap"

- Made grenades a shootable item

- Fixed UI deformation not being applied



Known issues:

- Some maps do not have spawn points or items

- Crouch replication can be buggy on clients at low FPS

- Portals don't teleport items at high velocity

- When you click on an item in map editor mode you need to hit ESCAPE to regain control of the camera