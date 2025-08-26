- Fixed settings UI hidden by Lobby UI
- Added an old tester map called "NewSystemMap"
- Made grenades a shootable item
- Fixed UI deformation not being applied
Known issues:
- Some maps do not have spawn points or items
- Crouch replication can be buggy on clients at low FPS
- Portals don't teleport items at high velocity
- When you click on an item in map editor mode you need to hit ESCAPE to regain control of the camera
Quick Update Aug 25th 2025
