PASSED THE FISH INFLATION ACT. Fishing on the Lake map will be much more rewarding now. Expect BIG catches (not as big as jungle tho come on now…). In addition, most fish now have a very small chance to become up to 10x their normal weight pool (this does not include the sturgeon, ara, mola, and mako.

We are beginning work on the next tier of fish (tag named “Legendary” tier for now). Catching it will be similar to unboxing a knife in csgo (we love gambling).

Completed refactor of the UI for Cosmetics

Added additional cosmetics for you to choose from



Changed how the sticky hook perk works. It now increases the amount of time the tension bar can sit in the red zone. This will help you catch those fish that were just slightly to strong before. For reference, the normal time before the line rips was 1.25. The sticky hook perk multiplies this time by 1.5.



Solo players will now receive an extra 90 seconds of daylight on each map.

If you have additional feedback on how I could better balance solo play, please dm me with your ideas



Fixed bug where a player who joined a session late could “steal” or swap upgrades from/with the host

Fixed bug where perks would not work under certain conditions.

Fixed bug where Timeless Light totem would just not work in some scenarios.

Fixed bug where small fish could get stuck inside of the grill

Reduced screen shake by 30% when fishing



We're working on a full rewrite on our backend so that we can support additional features with Steam. My brother is hoping to have this done by Thursday, which means there should be a lobby browser by then as well. Pray for him, he is in dire straits right now.



Special thanks to everyone who has helped with play testing and bug reporting, we truly couldn't do it without y'all. We are incredibly grateful to be able to work on this game, and we will keep the content coming out for y'all to enjoy, thanks!