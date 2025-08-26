It’s been more than a full moon since the last time I wrote. Which makes calling it a weekly update a bit contradictory.

We got really excited about this version, so it took us a little longer to bring it to you, but I’m thrilled for you to see everything we’ve been working on!





New Environment!

Each dungeon has its own theme, color, and environment. However, the second-to-last dungeon had remained more like a combination of the four previous ones. We finally managed to give it its own unique voice.





Dungeon Environment Updates

Not only has the fifth dungeon been reworked. We’ve also reworked all the other dungeons, adding elevation and new effects like fog.





Dash Implementation

Previously, dash was only available in the tutorial. Now, it’s part of the natural dungeon generation and can be used in regular runs.

Creature Variations

Every creature now comes with different color palettes and slight variations. These palettes also have rarity levels, so expect to run into some surprises!



Damage Effects

Now, whenever characters take damage, you’ll see a small effect outlining their silhouette in a flat color. This helps with overall visibility during gameplay.





Hunger Update

There are now two different ways to experience hunger: the classic one where it constantly decreases (now called *starving*), and a new one where hunger decreases only when performing actions. Be careful, some actions will consume more hunger than others!

Bug Fixes

In corridor generation, the closest path is now chosen, preventing hallways from cutting through rooms. Fixed infinite dash in the same spot. Fixed the possibility of dashing through walls.

-Hector