Every other bug found from this point (unless game breaking) will be relagated to the patch i wanna make by the end of the month (which is partially to improve visuals in a few cutscenes, but will include any prevalent bug fixes aswell.)
Bugs Fixed:
- Greasepuppies, Jellies, Mines, and Jelly Rooms not saving or spawning correctly
- Minigames showing up outside the main game
