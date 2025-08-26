 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19734007
Update notes via Steam Community
Every other bug found from this point (unless game breaking) will be relagated to the patch i wanna make by the end of the month (which is partially to improve visuals in a few cutscenes, but will include any prevalent bug fixes aswell.)

Bugs Fixed:

- Greasepuppies, Jellies, Mines, and Jelly Rooms not saving or spawning correctly
- Minigames showing up outside the main game

Changed files in this update

Depot 3890991
