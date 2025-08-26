- Fixed UI glitch when you level up while bank or salesman is open.
- Fixed late-game bug where coin rolls can have the wrong types of coins in them.
- Fixed spelling of "Auf Wiedersehen".
8/25/2025: Bug Fixes (v1.1.6)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3622181
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update