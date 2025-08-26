 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19733916 Edited 26 August 2025 – 02:19:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed UI glitch when you level up while bank or salesman is open.
- Fixed late-game bug where coin rolls can have the wrong types of coins in them.
- Fixed spelling of "Auf Wiedersehen".

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3622181
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link