Greetings, everyone!

We’re excited to share that Raining City: Millions Recollections is officially available starting today!

Lyu Xuan awakens in the dead of night, her chest drenched in blood, a mysterious black hole opening in her palm. From that void, a staggering fortune—one hundred million strong—pours forth. But before she can grasp what’s happening, grotesque creatures lured by the wealth close in, swarming from every shadow. So begins a haunting tale set in a city shrouded in gloom. Come—meet us beneath the rain of Egret City!

Recollections & Chrono bundle

在 Steam 上购买 追忆与回溯 立省 6%

A strange tale set in a gloomy city begins now. Let us meet in the rain of Lu City! One is favored by the will of the planet but plunged into deep suffering; the other is forced to acquire "wealth" that interferes with the world's rules.

One uncovers the truth of the planet in a small old school building, while the other searches for someone's memories in a bustling coastal city.

Yet both "The Chrono Jotter" and "Raining City: Millions Recollections" tell stories of unforgettable emotions and bizarre anomalies.

Purchase the "The Chrono Jotter" & "Raining City: Millions Recollections" bundle now to enjoy an additional discount on the launch offer.

Let us meet in the rain of Lu City and the old school building.

If you have any feedback or suggestions, please join us on discord.