Happy End of Summer! As much as we hate to see the summer go away, it gives everyone more time to hop on and play your favorite summer time game!



This update is the first update to focus primarily on new features and changes. We've gotten a lot of really good feedback over the last 2 months, and focused it into a new update. We hope you enjoy the changes and additions from this update. Everything added, changed, and fixed is listed below. Please keep up the feedback, it helps us to make the best possible game(s).



Lastly, Weed Wacker Warrior will be joining the Autumn sale this year! Share the game with your friends, coworkers, local corrupt politicians!



Changelog:

Additions

* Added a "Lock on Button" to controller when holding X for both player 1 and 2

* Added a new sprite for WWWMD Mode Starter

* Added a new indicator below the minimap to guide the player to the next important objective in a level

* Added the ability to replay the tutorial - An object has appeared in the Township Building to replay

* Added the dumpster to objects that are effected by the Visual assist mode

* Added some fun new secret animations

* Added the ability to zoom in and out on the minimap for most levels

* Added text to the golf cart to show hat selection

* Added a tool box to the Township Building to allow hat changes and tool experimentation

* Added new Dialogues to bosses during attack phases

* Added an indicator to the player character when an ability is charged

* Added new animations for the small island in the river level

* Added an indicator below all levels and minigame starters to show how many collectibles you have in each level

* Added more indicators on the minimap



Changes

* Changed the icon on the minimap for all main work locations

* Changed player icon on minimap

* Changed boss icon on minimap

* Changed the enemy icon on minimap

* Changed the main objective icon on the minimap

* Changed the Position of the minimap in the Field

* Overhauled the aiming system when using a controller (For both player 1 and 2)

* Adjusted how throwing works when using a controller

* Adjusted the look and feel of the golf cart inventory when selecting tools and hats

* Changed some weed Wacker attack animations

* Changed some brush wacker attack animations

* Changed some traditional Weed Eater animations

* Updated the Controls List

* Lowered the volume of ear ringing sound effect



Bug Fixes

* fixed an issue where enemies could stop spawning in all levels

* Fixed a sprite of a certain caught item not showing up

* Fixed a portrait displaying the incorrect portrait

* Fixed an issue where George and Kens arms could break and be turned at inhuman angles

* Attempting to stop Ken from existing in 2 places at once. So far he is winning the fight,

* Fixed some visual issues with chainsaws

* Fixed an issue where the player could use lance attacks to escape reality



Hope to see you again in September and October! ;)

