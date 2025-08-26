- taskr rebalance
- divine duds stability
- improved timed messages
- fixed issue with unlock text offset for buzz apps
- condensed purchase history of apps (x2, x3, etc)
- cost balancing in upgrade shop
- leaderboard stability
- text message for prestiege instructions
0.5.9
