26 August 2025 Build 19733772 Edited 26 August 2025 – 02:06:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- taskr rebalance
- divine duds stability
- improved timed messages
- fixed issue with unlock text offset for buzz apps
- condensed purchase history of apps (x2, x3, etc)
- cost balancing in upgrade shop
- leaderboard stability
- text message for prestiege instructions

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3725621
