- Enemies are more aggressive
- Enemies are less aggressive
- Can often flee while vulnerable
- Player cannot become surprised
- Enemies won’t pursue during weather
- More enemies with traits
- Fewer enemies with traits
- Roaming enemies carry more loot
- Roaming enemies drop more memories
- Roaming enemy skills are semi-random
Fixes:
- Fixed a crash bug that could happen when clicking on where an enemy band was, shortly after it mutually destroyed a friendly patrol.
- Enlarged the clickable area on the "TAB" button in the bottom-left corner of the travel view.
- Tutorial step to loiter should now correctly conclude if the loitering action resulted in banishment.
- Terrain property tooltips no longer clash with the list of temporary effects.
Changed files in this update