26 August 2025 Build 19733732 Edited 26 August 2025 – 01:59:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added new region traits (new runs only):
  • Enemies are more aggressive
  • Enemies are less aggressive
  • Can often flee while vulnerable
  • Player cannot become surprised
  • Enemies won’t pursue during weather
  • More enemies with traits
  • Fewer enemies with traits
  • Roaming enemies carry more loot
  • Roaming enemies drop more memories
  • Roaming enemy skills are semi-random


Fixes:
  • Fixed a crash bug that could happen when clicking on where an enemy band was, shortly after it mutually destroyed a friendly patrol.
  • Enlarged the clickable area on the "TAB" button in the bottom-left corner of the travel view.
  • Tutorial step to loiter should now correctly conclude if the loitering action resulted in banishment.
  • Terrain property tooltips no longer clash with the list of temporary effects.

