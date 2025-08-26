Modifier Presets
There is now a list of modifier presets to choose from:
Classic Nasty: Reminiscent of release Nasty Zombies
Old-School Zombies: Reminiscent of the original wave based zombie games
Grounded: Realism mode, no UI, Blessings or Miracles
Survivor: An ever more hardcore version of Grounded
Hardcore: Similar to Default, but without health regen
Ultra Hardcore: Same as Hardcore, but you die in 1 hit
Pandemonium: Chaotic fun
Speedrun: All modifiers that increase the pace of the game
New Modifiers
Disable UI
Disable Mystery Box
DIsable Blessings
Disable Miracles
Disable ADS
Disable Akimbo
DIsable Slide
Disable Air-Dash
Randomise Modifiers
There is a new button next to each modifier category, you can press this and it will randomise the selection. There is also a "Randomise All Modifiers" button at the bottom to randomise them all at once.
Achievements
New:
Changed:
"Old-School Zombies" achievement now uses the "Old-School Zombies" modifier preset.
"Triple Threat" is now only accepts "Breaching", "Decayed" and "Enraged" modifiers.
In other news...
Gold Camos are even shinier.
The purchase sound effect now plays at random pitches.
