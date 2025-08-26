Modifier Presets

There is now a list of modifier presets to choose from:

Classic Nasty: Reminiscent of release Nasty Zombies

Old-School Zombies: Reminiscent of the original wave based zombie games

Grounded: Realism mode, no UI, Blessings or Miracles

Survivor: An ever more hardcore version of Grounded

Hardcore: Similar to Default, but without health regen

Ultra Hardcore: Same as Hardcore, but you die in 1 hit

Pandemonium: Chaotic fun

Speedrun: All modifiers that increase the pace of the game

New Modifiers

Disable UI

Disable Mystery Box

DIsable Blessings

Disable Miracles

Disable ADS

Disable Akimbo

DIsable Slide

Disable Air-Dash

Randomise Modifiers

There is a new button next to each modifier category, you can press this and it will randomise the selection. There is also a "Randomise All Modifiers" button at the bottom to randomise them all at once.

Achievements

New:

Changed:

"Old-School Zombies" achievement now uses the "Old-School Zombies" modifier preset.

"Triple Threat" is now only accepts "Breaching", "Decayed" and "Enraged" modifiers.

In other news...