 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Hogwarts Legacy
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19733708 Edited 26 August 2025 – 03:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Modifier Presets

There is now a list of modifier presets to choose from:

  • Classic Nasty: Reminiscent of release Nasty Zombies

  • Old-School Zombies: Reminiscent of the original wave based zombie games

  • Grounded: Realism mode, no UI, Blessings or Miracles

  • Survivor: An ever more hardcore version of Grounded

  • Hardcore: Similar to Default, but without health regen

  • Ultra Hardcore: Same as Hardcore, but you die in 1 hit

  • Pandemonium: Chaotic fun

  • Speedrun: All modifiers that increase the pace of the game

New Modifiers

  • Disable UI

  • Disable Mystery Box

  • DIsable Blessings

  • Disable Miracles

  • Disable ADS

  • Disable Akimbo

  • DIsable Slide

  • Disable Air-Dash

Randomise Modifiers

There is a new button next to each modifier category, you can press this and it will randomise the selection. There is also a "Randomise All Modifiers" button at the bottom to randomise them all at once.

Achievements

New:

Changed:

  • "Old-School Zombies" achievement now uses the "Old-School Zombies" modifier preset.

  • "Triple Threat" is now only accepts "Breaching", "Decayed" and "Enraged" modifiers.

In other news...

  • Gold Camos are even shinier.

  • The purchase sound effect now plays at random pitches.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2851701
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link