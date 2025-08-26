Optimised most of the materials used around the ship for a reduction in shader complexity. This should result in some per-pixel performance gains.



Converted all textures used by the game to Virtual Textures, reducing VRAM usage, especially with the 8K planet textures.



Implemented some texture optimisations on UI screens around the ship, with the wall maps and battery UI's currently using the new technique. They will "pop in" when you approach them for now (until I tweak it), but their VRAM usage when out of range is now effectively zero. When all UI screens have been updated, this should cut our total VRAM footprint by over 75%, from 4GB to <1GB.



Built a whole new shader for Planetary Nebulae, which can now be found around White Dwarfs with temperatures in excess of 10,000K. They grow larger and dimmer depending on the age of the White Dwarf that created them.



Moved the Planetary Nebula spawning code to the galaxy-gen itself, which means they are now multi-lightyear sized objects can can be seen from up to 150ly away.



Right now there are waaaay too many White Dwarfs with nebulae around them, so that will be refined and tuned as we polish this patch.