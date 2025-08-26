 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19733638 Edited 26 August 2025 – 02:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed crash if a story forced retreat happens while Icari is in the middle of using Remeiken

  • Fixed crash if units are killed while targeting buff in theory

  • Fixed bug where Qisah runs off screen after using Smash

  • Fixed typos

