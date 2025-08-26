- Pause option to open go to char select (for Training or Offline Versus while not on char select)
- Reset button in Combo Trials to also reset the failure state.
- Left shift is for position reset for keyboard inputs
- Put gamepad recommended layout on top
- Change default values to D-pad layout
- Add Discord QR code in main menu bottom-left
- Arisette #9, change to ground 236G
August 25, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2212401
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update