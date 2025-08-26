 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19733579 Edited 26 August 2025 – 01:39:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Pause option to open go to char select (for Training or Offline Versus while not on char select)
  • Reset button in Combo Trials to also reset the failure state.
  • Left shift is for position reset for keyboard inputs
  • Put gamepad recommended layout on top
  • Change default values to D-pad layout
  • Add Discord QR code in main menu bottom-left
  • Arisette #9, change to ground 236G

