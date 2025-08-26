We have made the following fixes:
1. Fixed an issue where some anomalies were not being registered in the catalog.
2. Fixed an issue where the Mac version was not functioning properly.
We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.
Thank you for your continued support of “Japan Stigmatized Property”.
Update Notice
Update notes via Steam Community
