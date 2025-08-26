 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19733409 Edited 26 August 2025 – 03:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We have made the following fixes:

1. Fixed an issue where some anomalies were not being registered in the catalog.
2. Fixed an issue where the Mac version was not functioning properly.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.

Thank you for your continued support of “Japan Stigmatized Property”.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3809111
macOS 64-bit Depot 3809112
