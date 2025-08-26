- Fixed more issues with blood moon and witch's coven.
- Fix blank text boxes when greeting your children on Halloween.
- Target ice first in the icehouse when using controller.
- Fix some issues with controller glyphs.
- Fix issue with some characters not counting as being related.
Minor Update v1.0.5.30
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1536091
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 1536093
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update