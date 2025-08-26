 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19733303 Edited 26 August 2025 – 02:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed more issues with blood moon and witch's coven.
  • Fix blank text boxes when greeting your children on Halloween.
  • Target ice first in the icehouse when using controller.
  • Fix some issues with controller glyphs.
  • Fix issue with some characters not counting as being related.

