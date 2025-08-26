Alpha Net 8.3.3
1 Added whip items
2 Added spider whip
3 Adjusted the Spider Staff to shoot spider silk
4 Fixed a bug where melee weapon sound effects failed to play
5 Fixed a bug where the move melee and jump melee states did not have weapon callbacks
Alpha Net 8.3.2
1 Adjusted the language selection screen when first entering the game
2 Added language interface icons
3 Added a tool to delete old world saves
4 Fixed a malfunction in the back button on the selection screen
5 Fixed an ocean generation bug
6 Fixed a pressure plate warning
7 Fixed a return warning
8 Fixed a query bar warning
9 Fixed a warning for powered appliances
