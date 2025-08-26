Alpha Net 8.3.3

1 Added whip items

2 Added spider whip

3 Adjusted the Spider Staff to shoot spider silk

4 Fixed a bug where melee weapon sound effects failed to play

5 Fixed a bug where the move melee and jump melee states did not have weapon callbacks

Alpha Net 8.3.2

1 Adjusted the language selection screen when first entering the game

2 Added language interface icons

3 Added a tool to delete old world saves

4 Fixed a malfunction in the back button on the selection screen

5 Fixed an ocean generation bug

6 Fixed a pressure plate warning

7 Fixed a return warning

8 Fixed a query bar warning

9 Fixed a warning for powered appliances