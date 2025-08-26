 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19733143 Edited 26 August 2025 – 00:52:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Crystalline Hive boss no longer softlocks the game if you walk towards the left of the arena.
- Game screen freezes non-player entities when Zooka's badge pop up shows up.

If you run into any issues, please let me know! Thank you for playing.

