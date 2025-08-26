Hello, dear players.

This update is small, but by no means less important!

Highlighted Changes

Space Valkyries:

Now features the amazing music of the talented Nobu Mortem.

A special shot has been added, which you can activate using the Run button.

We’ve introduced indestructible asteroids that orbit the stage and destroy the player on contact. Watch out!

Reverse Movement: It’s now possible to walk backwards while crouching, making it easier to solve the game’s very first puzzle.

Future Plans

A brand-new minigame is planned. However, I’m currently going through a bit of creative block, which has delayed its development. Still, it remains firmly in the plans.

I’m also exploring ideas for a New Game+ mode, though I’m not yet certain what kind of benefits would make sense to add, considering that Tezcatlipoca doesn’t feature ammo or permanent upgrades (beyond the health increase from finding hearts).

One of the most tempting proposals is to add an invulnerability mode as a special reward for those who complete the game on the hardest difficulty.

Thank you so much for continuing to follow the development and for all your support!