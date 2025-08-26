MAJOR UPDATE AND UPGRADE:

Added IN-GAME rules, tips, notes, credits, acknowledgements, etc. Use the RULES button to select and cycle through the rules, guide, examples, and tips.

Added new "TWO TIMED GAMES" mode selectable with the GRID SIZE button. This plays two timed 6 x 5 games (30 second timer) on the same cards with the players alternating who goes first.

Added QUESO-CHALLENGE mode to all language versions.

Fixed computer versus computer mode to allow different computer opponents to correctly play against one another.

Added Korean language version.

Improved text scaling.

Replaced some card backs.

Changed some default settings to more desirable options.

Removed a LOT of lag.

Some visual improvements and changes.

Some language translation improvements and changes.

All language versions now have the same features.