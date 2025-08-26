 Skip to content
Major 26 August 2025 Build 19733057 Edited 26 August 2025 – 01:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Completely restructured the campaign to included previously added enemies and bosses and have the option to chose between a casual or challenging run.

Changelog

  • Added difficulty system.

  • Restructured the campaign.

  • Added 10 music tracks by Evil Tiger.

  • Changed credits page to included Evil Tiger.

  • Added modulation to hit sound effect.

  • Added a visual and audio effect for shut down, control reversal, and critically low health status effects.

  • Added an audio effect for burning status effect.

  • Optimized code for playing music in-game.

  • Changed spawn locations for enemies and bosses.

  • Fixed bug that caused mouse to gamepad UI navigation to not transition seamlessly.

  • Updated version indicator to v.0.8.0.


Please use the discussion feature of this post to notify me of any issues and/or thoughts on this update.

Thank you for playing Hyper_Sea_5000,
tofeelpain.

Changed files in this update

