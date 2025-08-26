Completely restructured the campaign to included previously added enemies and bosses and have the option to chose between a casual or challenging run.

Changelog

Added difficulty system.

Restructured the campaign.

Added 10 music tracks by Evil Tiger.

Changed credits page to included Evil Tiger.

Added modulation to hit sound effect.

Added a visual and audio effect for shut down, control reversal, and critically low health status effects.

Added an audio effect for burning status effect.

Optimized code for playing music in-game.

Changed spawn locations for enemies and bosses.

Fixed bug that caused mouse to gamepad UI navigation to not transition seamlessly.

Updated version indicator to v.0.8.0.



Please use the discussion feature of this post to notify me of any issues and/or thoughts on this update.



Thank you for playing Hyper_Sea_5000,

tofeelpain.