26 August 2025 Build 19732990 Edited 26 August 2025 – 04:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Squires!

The Knights of the Island have been hard at work since we first put the playtest up in June. We have been getting ready for PlayNYC at AnimeNYC, where we presented the game this past weekend. For the convention we revamped the entire first level of Wyshbound with a completely different layout and added many different quality-of-life improvements.

  • Changes to Forest Level Include:,

  • Updated layout to increase exploration,

  • New NPCs to interact with,

  • Updated existing sprites with new art style,

  • Optimization pass,

  • Updated / added cutscenes,

  • Improved dungeon design,

We are excited to show off this new update with our existing playtesters along with the new squires from PlayNYC! The update to the playtest is out NOW, so please try it out, give us feedback, and let us know what you think. We will be continuing to add updates in the upcoming months, so keep a lookout!

