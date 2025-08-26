v.2.6.0 (August 25, 2025)

Added: Russian language by Exyd_Spraim (Prokhorov Konstantin / Прохоров Константин). Thank you for the contribution!

Added: New Boolean and Enumerator value types for Object/Instance custom data.

Added: Global custom data variables for Objects/Instances in a project.

Added: Each tileset now has an "Allow Refresh" button that toggles whether it can be refreshed or not. So if changes to the tileset are made in another program, this can control if it gets updated in Crocotile.

Added: "Default Allow Refresh for Default Tilesets" option in Settings > Project. This will determine if the Allow Refresh option is set for any default tilesets in a new project.

Improved: Some Gui formatting issues were improved when using another language.

Improved: Various text in program weren't loading the translated version when choosing a different language. If some still aren't loading, it might not be translated yet.

Fixed: Duplicating object instances would lag when there were a lot of objects/instances in the scene.

Fixed: "Import Scene" would fail to import objects in unchecked layers that were inside other layers.

Fixed: Spray Can button had undefined text when hovered with mouse.

Fixed: In some cases when loading a scene, bones could be positioned incorrectly.

Fixed: Object instances that were nested within the root bone/skeleton wouldn't get nested when loaded.

Fixed: Search in keybindings panel wouldn't work with some languages.