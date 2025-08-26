Added the Abrupt level pack, and the Abrupt background along with a new song
Made some levels easier and some levels harder for a smoother difficulty curve, the DEV times for these remain unnafected since its still as hard to get them
Added Teleport Pad
Added several Tutorial tips
Added Camila the virtuous electricity bolt
Added an Attempts counter and a setting to toggle its display
Player data is now tied to Steam ID rather than being global
Reworked Harmony-8 entirely
Changed M1 & M2 to LeftClick & RightClick respectively
Inverted Ceiling Boost controls, holding DOWN will make it so you don't ceiling boost. Added a setting for this
Adjusted DEV times,
Tutorial-2 from 8 to 7.5, Tutorial-4 from 6.5 to 6, Tutorial-9 from 6.5 to 6, Tutorial-10 from 7 to 6.5
Tricky-1 from 7.5 to 7, Tricky-6 from 7.5 to 7
Fluctuate-1 from 8 to 7.5, Fluctuate-4 from 7 to 6.5, Fluctuate-7 from 6.5 to 6, Fluctuate-9 from 6 to 5.5
Frantic-2 from 7.5 to 7
Hectic-7 from 7 to 6.5
Fixed some camera issues with the Fluctuate background
Fixed the missing DEV times of Hectic-4 to 7 seconds and Hectic-10 to 6 seconds
Fixed a crash when loading into an unplayed level off the campaign selector after beating a level
The ABRUPT update
