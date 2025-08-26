Added the Abrupt level pack, and the Abrupt background along with a new song



Made some levels easier and some levels harder for a smoother difficulty curve, the DEV times for these remain unnafected since its still as hard to get them

Added Teleport Pad

Added several Tutorial tips

Added Camila the virtuous electricity bolt

Added an Attempts counter and a setting to toggle its display

Player data is now tied to Steam ID rather than being global



Reworked Harmony-8 entirely

Changed M1 & M2 to LeftClick & RightClick respectively

Inverted Ceiling Boost controls, holding DOWN will make it so you don't ceiling boost. Added a setting for this

Adjusted DEV times,

Tutorial-2 from 8 to 7.5, Tutorial-4 from 6.5 to 6, Tutorial-9 from 6.5 to 6, Tutorial-10 from 7 to 6.5

Tricky-1 from 7.5 to 7, Tricky-6 from 7.5 to 7

Fluctuate-1 from 8 to 7.5, Fluctuate-4 from 7 to 6.5, Fluctuate-7 from 6.5 to 6, Fluctuate-9 from 6 to 5.5

Frantic-2 from 7.5 to 7

Hectic-7 from 7 to 6.5



Fixed some camera issues with the Fluctuate background

Fixed the missing DEV times of Hectic-4 to 7 seconds and Hectic-10 to 6 seconds

Fixed a crash when loading into an unplayed level off the campaign selector after beating a level