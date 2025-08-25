0.13.1.0



Additions:

- Global skirmishes are now FULLY asynchronous!

- Searching for a global skirmish now gives you another team, even if the player isn't playing!

- As a result, global guild names no longer show up. Sorry about this, I'm only allowed to store around 256 bytes of information, and if your guild name is too long, you can shoot over this limit quickly.

- Levels are now scaled as well, to the average level of the heroes on your team.



- New Clothing

- Spiked Suit. Slight strength focused tank set. Set bonuses causes enemies who attack the hero to bleed.

- Shogun Armour. Strength focused set. Set bonus makes heroes always crit on the first attack.

- Painter's Set. Dexterity and agility focused healing set. Set bonus heals the team slightly for every status effect on the hero.

- Hiker's Set. Agility focused set. Set bonus gives the hero wearing it a healing and explosive clump when the raid starts.



- New Cursed Relics!

- Voodoo Doll. When carried by a hero, enemies will now start with 4% (per hero) less health.

- Brass Chalice: Functions as a bottomless health vial in raids.

- Smelling Salts: When a hero dies and they are holding this relic, they'll have a 40% chance to be revived with 5% of their health.



- New Relics!

- Torch: Increases the number of enemy encounters you'll get that raid, per hero. Gunpowder, Refined Fabric, Wood

- Mushroom Skewer. Increases the amount of health regenerated outside of battles in raids. Mushroom, Refined Metal, Mushroom

- Dungeon Map: Reduces how long heroes take moving in raids. Tattered Map. Refined Fabric.



Other Changes:

- Improved pathfinding in raids. The game was accidentally set to encourage heroes to go towards the chest before they had the key, when it should have been the opposite.

- Previously, the guild would never recieve raid orders that went to the Enchanted Forest map, it now can.



Balance:

- Tweaked how the Helpful Compass relic works.

- The Blood Diamond relic now increases the effectiveness of gems.

- Hero and Rival gem effects were not consistent and now are.

- Tweaked how the diminishing returns for gem activation works.

- Reduced the healing from the Bear set.

- Increased the healing from the Gardener set effect.



Bug Fixes:

- Fixed an issue with bombs in raids.

- Fixed a bug where the Cave Bear boss would loop using the roar attack.

- The Juggler set was not functioning as intended before. (Was increasing damage, not speed.)