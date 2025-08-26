New version with improved visuals and a new combo system!
-Player weapon now has improved visuals, creating a smooth unbroken waveform when moving.
-Fixed issue where certain enemies did not fire lasers as intended.
-Small UX improvement: pressing "escape" while playing will now pause the game. Pressing escape again will exit to the menu. Pressing spacebar still toggles pause/unpause as before.
New Combo system:
-"Bomb" enemies will now periodically spawn and float across the battlefield.
-Shooting at Bombs will slowly deplete their health and slow them down until they come to a complete stop.
-Destroying a Bomb will cause a medium-sized explosion, heavily damaging all nearby enemies. This explosion does not damage you.
-Enemies destroyed by Bombs drop double the normal amount of Motes of Sound.
-Nearby Bombs will "link up", showing a chain between each Bomb.
-Detonating a large chain of Bombs will cause destroyed enemies to drop increasing amounts of Motes of Sound!
-Use the calmer sections of a song to link up as many Bombs as possible and detonate them when a large mass of enemies is on screen for high scores!
