INVINCIBLE

CV. ADRIANNA FAY

The champion has arrived! Invincible is the most delayed Maidbot of Gen 2, and I'm very sorry for that, so I ask you please pay special attention to her, I made her very special!

Invincible is an advanced endgame Maidbot that you can find somewhere in the Tomboy Mine, she rewards aggressive playstyles, so prepare your builds accordingly, her unique skill lets you stay alive after hitting 0 HP for a short while, if you manage to recover, you get to survive, this feature enables you to rush to execute bosses during their second phase to secure victory, use this unique ability wisely!

Find more info about her in the Archive!

Rei update

Our silly internet vampire is looking more precious than ever and she comes with a buff or two, you'll love her, go check her out!

Remember you can find all the art and even some transparents in the Secret Maidbot Folder

Controller support

We have that now! yey? The whole game allows you to play using a controller now, it was highly requested so I decided to just go for it now.

The studio and the future of the project

I've faced some serious challenges in this time, for those who are not up to date with the news, the studio split after a serious financial crisis, it's been very tough to keep this running, the game was also delisted from a certain other platform(not even sure if I can reference that here) which has reduced its visibility.

These problems however, opened oportunities, and I found new allies and friends, some of you may have noticed that the project now has a publisher, Moz the Tiger.

Moz has helped give the project some reach by getting it on different platforms, for those who don't know, you can play this on android! The PC version is updated more frequently however because it costs money, but you can carry your save.

To compare, that version is missing 2 Maidbots and no Tomboy Mine.(Maidbot game lite?)

Moz has been a real pal and I know that he shares my interest to give you the game you want, so don't worry, nothing sketchy or greedy is gonna happen as result of this alliance.

I made some other friends, some of them you'll get to know soon(maybe in the splash screen at the beginning) and we are gonna be preparing some unique Maidbots together.

Thank you so much to everyone who supported me in this difficult time, my players and this community are my treasure, and it doesn't matter what happens, I'll never let this project go.