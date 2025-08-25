Thanks for your patience, Dojo Masters' Season 2 Update is finally live!

*We are currently looking into having a Sale on the base-game to coincide with the Season 2 + DLC drop. Currently Valve's systems won't allows us to due to having previously going on Sell during EVO Weekend.

What's New?

This update contains a general system rebalance, a (mostly) new menu interface, a new mission mode with new missions added weekly, a few new stages, performance improvements.

In addition to the update, we released the game's first DLC. A Bundle containing 3 new characters (Sumo, Kyokushin Karate, and Capoeira) and 2 new stages (ARENA-3 "Sumo Arena", and SPORT-1 "Hockey Rink"), as well as 3 new exclusive Martial Art music themes!!

Full details on what's in the update can be found here:

This upcoming weekend we will be outlining the roadmap of future content that will be coming to the game in the future. From game modes, polls, tournaments, characters, and eventual console ports.