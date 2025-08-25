Secondary Thruster Behavior Fixed: Your secondary thruster particle system now properly syncs with your main thruster! It automatically stops emitting when you stop moving, just like the main thruster. This prevents lingering particle effects when pausing the game, returning to main menu after death, or exiting via the pause menu. Plus, any existing world-space particles gracefully fade out naturally instead of being abruptly cut off. Your thruster effects are now perfectly synchronized and won't haunt your main menu with unwanted visual noise!