25 August 2025 Build 19732532 Edited 25 August 2025 – 23:39:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

#New Features

  • Your Personal DJ Set!: Create custom song playlists and let your game DJ through them automatically!

    • Hold Ctrl and click songs in the song list to build your perfect playlist - no more same song during long survival sessions.

    • During game sessions, your playlist automatically advances when each song finishes

    • Watch your selected songs light up in the list to see which ones are in your playlist

    • Your first-selected song stays the "main" one for all bonuses and synergies

    • Outside game sessions, single songs loop normally so you can configure your core without interruption

    • The HUD can show you "Currently Playing (2/5): Song Name" so you always know which track is pumping

  • Perfect for building the ultimate gaming soundtrack that keeps you motivated through long sessions!

    #Fixed Issues

  • Secondary Thruster Behavior Fixed: Your secondary thruster particle system now properly syncs with your main thruster! It automatically stops emitting when you stop moving, just like the main thruster. This prevents lingering particle effects when pausing the game, returning to main menu after death, or exiting via the pause menu. Plus, any existing world-space particles gracefully fade out naturally instead of being abruptly cut off. Your thruster effects are now perfectly synchronized and won't haunt your main menu with unwanted visual noise!

