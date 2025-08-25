In-Game Item Indicators:
1. Added item indicators for store bought items, as well as indicator text for the upgrades via store buffs.
2. Fixed the "drop loop" not decreasing when drop buffs are purchased!
3. COMING SOON: An in game menu for all steam items
