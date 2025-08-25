 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19732527
Update notes via Steam Community
In-Game Item Indicators:
1. Added item indicators for store bought items, as well as indicator text for the upgrades via store buffs.
2. Fixed the "drop loop" not decreasing when drop buffs are purchased!
3. COMING SOON: An in game menu for all steam items

