I had planned to work on more features first, but this contains a fix for the graphics driver related crash which needed to be addressed quickly. So we're getting foundation blocks and 1x1 floors a little early, and more content and gameplay features are not too far away.
New in 0.6.1:
- Adds foundation blocks as a new option for building
- New textures for mud brick and stone block walls, floors, roofs and paths
- Adds 1x1 floors
- Improved frame rate
- Mud brick structures now degrade much slower in rain
- Fixes graphics driver related crash
- Fixes a bug where tile paths were not rendering some of the tiles
- Fixes bug not being able to plant close to garlic
- Lowers the population soft limit to 150 from 200
Changed files in this update