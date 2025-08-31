 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19732522
It's been a slow few months of development, with a number of sicknesses slowing things down, and some big tasks requiring the update of a lot of assets. But we finally have an update!

I had planned to work on more features first, but this contains a fix for the graphics driver related crash which needed to be addressed quickly. So we're getting foundation blocks and 1x1 floors a little early, and more content and gameplay features are not too far away.

New in 0.6.1:

  • Adds foundation blocks as a new option for building
  • New textures for mud brick and stone block walls, floors, roofs and paths
  • Adds 1x1 floors
  • Improved frame rate
  • Mud brick structures now degrade much slower in rain
  • Fixes graphics driver related crash
  • Fixes a bug where tile paths were not rendering some of the tiles
  • Fixes bug not being able to plant close to garlic
  • Lowers the population soft limit to 150 from 200

