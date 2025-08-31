Adds foundation blocks as a new option for building



New textures for mud brick and stone block walls, floors, roofs and paths



Adds 1x1 floors



Improved frame rate



Mud brick structures now degrade much slower in rain



Fixes graphics driver related crash



Fixes a bug where tile paths were not rendering some of the tiles



Fixes bug not being able to plant close to garlic



Lowers the population soft limit to 150 from 200



It's been a slow few months of development, with a number of sicknesses slowing things down, and some big tasks requiring the update of a lot of assets. But we finally have an update!I had planned to work on more features first, but this contains a fix for the graphics driver related crash which needed to be addressed quickly. So we're getting foundation blocks and 1x1 floors a little early, and more content and gameplay features are not too far away.New in 0.6.1: