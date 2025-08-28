Bug fixes:
- Fix issue where auto-practice during preseason would not use correct game plan
- Fix issue where importing past ATH recruits would give error
- Fix issue where game would not correctly validate coaching staffs in imported league universes
Super small update to resolve three bugs that have been called out over the past month. The update size is 17mb on Windows probably due to changing some internal build stuff for the new game, but actual change is very small. Thanks for playing!
Update v1.6.5: Small bug fixes
