During development, passionate fans from all over the world have given their support, testing the game and providing feedback to ensure that BREAK ARTS III will build upon its predecessors and become the exhilarating experience you’ve all come to expect from the series.We (CloudCluster, Ara, and KTN_) are an experienced team of fans who, leading up to the game’s release (and beyond!) will be publishing a series of articles and gameplay videos about BREAK ARTS III, containing useful information for beginners and fans of the series alike. We will be showcasing the game's features and customization, providing instructions for navigating the UI, doing deep dives into the game’s mechanics, and discussing tactics and strategies for racing and battling.

What is BREAK ARTS?

BREAK ARTS is an all-round, competitive mecha sports game with an emphasis on customization. The players, called “Artists”, synchronize with an in-game custom Mech, called “Architecture”, which is used to compete in various types of racing and combat events, earn capital and fame, and unlock new, powerful modules to customize it. As you make progress, the competition will become increasingly fierce, challenging your piloting and customization skills to the extreme. You will learn about the module manufacturers, your rivals, and the BREAK ARTS System itself, uncovering the secrets of the digital cyberspace that your Architecture exists in.

Gamemodes and environments

You will compete in three different match types:: Players will race around a constricted track as they compete for first place. Attacks are either disabled or deal zero damage. Competition is dominated by nimble, lightweight machines with high acceleration and mobility. This mode is all about control and speed.: Fight in a 3D environment where anything goes. Environmental restrictions are lifted, allowing players to move freely. Points are awarded for each enemy player destroyed, with more points being awarded for destroying players higher on the leaderboard. Utilize the wide arsenal at your disposal, and create the ultimate weapons to take the opposition down in style.: The ultimate BREAK ARTS experience. Race against your opponents in an all-out combat-racing mode, where piloting a balanced Architecture will be the key to victory. Players gain points based on their current position in the race as well as for destroying enemy players. The winner is determined by the amount of points at the end of the race, so finishing in first place isn’t always the best strategy.All match types can also have separate rules applied, and can be subject to differing environmental conditions like increased temperature or gravity. Players are advised to evaluate the track and conditions of a match before selecting an Architecture.

Additional Modes

: A sandbox where you can create cosmetic Architectures that have no stats or limitations, and use them to create setpieces by posing them and decorating with an assortment of buildables. You can then use the extensive photo mode to take pictures and create unique sceneries.: Collaborate with another player by controlling different modules on the same Architecture. Most of the singleplayer content can also be played in co-op.That’s all we have for you at the moment, but this is only the beginning. Next time, we’ll be doing a deep dive into customization, modules, and showcasing a full build session where we create a beginner racing Architecture.Stay tuned!