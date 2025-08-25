Hey guys! Krayfishkarl here! I have another set of small fixes. Enjoy!
Patch Notes
Gameplay
You now shoot slightly higher when crouched.
Pistol shrimps now have more telegraphing before they attack.
Fixed an issue where time trial times may get recorded incorrectly.
Graphics
Updated state of matter symbol graphics.
Fixed some enemy animations.
Fixed some material issues on the player’s eyes.
Audio
Fixed bug where momentum break sound wasn’t affected by changing the audio settings.
Text
Shop item notifications now correctly appear.
Changed files in this update