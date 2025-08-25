 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19732116 Edited 25 August 2025 – 23:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey guys! Krayfishkarl here! I have another set of small fixes. Enjoy!

Patch Notes

Gameplay

  • You now shoot slightly higher when crouched.

  • Pistol shrimps now have more telegraphing before they attack.

  • Fixed an issue where time trial times may get recorded incorrectly.

Graphics

  • Updated state of matter symbol graphics.

  • Fixed some enemy animations.

  • Fixed some material issues on the player’s eyes.

Audio

  • Fixed bug where momentum break sound wasn’t affected by changing the audio settings.

Text

  • Shop item notifications now correctly appear.

Changed files in this update

savecancel Depot 1517561
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link