- Added pickaxe upgrade machine
- Added enhancement machine
- Added possible new routes
- Added 2 new ultimates
- Added 4 new gadgets
- Improved network stability
- Added 7 new enhancements
- Added companions
- Added new class
- Added 2 dungeon NPC's (Contract Miner and Smuggler)
- Fixed various bugs
Playtest 2.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update