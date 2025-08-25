 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19732090 Edited 25 August 2025 – 23:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added pickaxe upgrade machine
  • Added enhancement machine
  • Added possible new routes
  • Added 2 new ultimates
  • Added 4 new gadgets
  • Improved network stability
  • Added 7 new enhancements
  • Added companions
  • Added new class
  • Added 2 dungeon NPC's (Contract Miner and Smuggler)
  • Fixed various bugs

