CASTLE DOOMBAD CLASSIC v1.3.0 Build 6138 - 8/27/25



We hope you enjoy our newest trap: the Axe-o-Matic! Read on to learn more about it and the other changes in this update, and as always: thank you for playing Castle Doombad!



WHAT'S NEW:

The Axe-o-Matic has arrived! This new trap is our first "Hybrid" trap. It can be manually-aimed after placement, but then proceeds to fire automatically. This is the game's 32nd tarp, and you'll find it in the Auto Traps section. New Reskins have also been added for the Axe-o-Matic.



Added our 40th achievement: "Axpertise"

New unique "Day 7" Daily Login Rewards have been added after Login Week 4!

We have updated the look of Hero and Trap health bars in the game, and for the first time we've added health bars for Hero Shields. New options to toggle these off have also been added ot the settings screen.