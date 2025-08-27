 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19732057
Update notes via Steam Community

CASTLE DOOMBAD CLASSIC v1.3.0 Build 6138 - 8/27/25

We hope you enjoy our newest trap: the Axe-o-Matic! Read on to learn more about it and the other changes in this update, and as always: thank you for playing Castle Doombad!

WHAT'S NEW:

  • The Axe-o-Matic has arrived! This new trap is our first "Hybrid" trap. It can be manually-aimed after placement, but then proceeds to fire automatically. This is the game's 32nd tarp, and you'll find it in the Auto Traps section. New Reskins have also been added for the Axe-o-Matic.

  • Added our 40th achievement: "Axpertise"

  • New unique "Day 7" Daily Login Rewards have been added after Login Week 4!

  • We have updated the look of Hero and Trap health bars in the game, and for the first time we've added health bars for Hero Shields. New options to toggle these off have also been added ot the settings screen.

  • Updated the "Mental Reset" Baddie Bonus fx and audio to be more noticeable when the effect triggers

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed a math error causing the "Reach Wave 5 in 6 Minutes" scheme in Roguevenge to accidentally require a time of 5 minutes instead of 6

  • Fixed an issue causing the "Basic Badness II" Baddie Bonus to sometimes not function

  • Fixed an issue involving multiple stat-modifying Baddie Bonuses equipped simultaneously not stacking/working together in certain conditions

  • Fixed a calculation issue with the completion % total for the Summer of Slays Event

  • Fixed an issue where the "Not Enough Currency" pop-up would sometimes be blank/ not include its intended content

  • On the Steam version, fixed the "R" keyboard key so it once again toggles the Recycling Bin

Changed files in this update

