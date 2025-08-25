New Songs
- ohm002 (ohm002 remix) - ohm002
- Snips - tenby & WangleLine
- ENGINEDESTROYER - TONITRIBU5
- knife2meetu - Caf
New Charts
- jittter - RILEY
- EX13
Changes
- Internal audio system reworked, fixing audio offset variance
- Visual offset is now based in milliseconds
- Added Chart Offset option to the "GAMEPLAY" category
- Each song has it's own chart offset which you can set. If a chart has different audio files or offset values, then those will have their own chart offset.
- Added Gyroscope Assist option to the "DRIFTING" category
- This new option should help with gyroscope drift! Please give it a try and provide feedback :)
- Changed the upper limit of the Gyro Sensitivity option to 10 from 15
- Reworked audio & visual offset calibration
- Added Master Volume option to the "VOLUME" options category
- Arcade Mode EX energy conversion now gives 30% EX Meter instead of 50%
- Timing Offset Display option now displays proper millisecond offsets for approprite note types
- The game now defaults to the largest available 16:9 resolution on first boot, and has default 16:9 resolutions to choose from instead of non-16:9 resolutions
- Added fast-forwarding through dialogue (i.e. Arcade Mode tutorial) by pressing the Enter key (or the appropriate key on other devices)
- Added desync detection & handling in gameplay
- Deferred automatic profile data saving when changing options
- Adjusted chart/mod author and jacket illustrator text in the song wheel and results screens
- Added achievements for beating 25 & 50 Staff Ghosts, and completing an unlockable chart
- Removed the "No release timing!" text in the tutorial
- Removed the visual offset line when loading into gameplay
- Removed experimental sync types
- Major optimizations across the board, gameplay performance and loading times should be improved significantly
- Fixed the additional song folder window not opening when adding additional song folders
- Fixed additional song folders file not loading properly if malformed
- Fixed a bug with the tutorial showing how to use the gyroscope when the player doesn't have one
- Fixed Mine hitsounds using the incorrect sound effect
- Fixed some mods not having their time or beat values respected in rare cases
- Fixed a bug where color squares would cause errors on loading on BackgroundVivid
- Fixed multiplayer results screen gauges not having colored text
- Fixed song preview volume & the "Let's Drive!" animation volume being incorrectly set
Chart Developer Changes
- Added "MUSIC_CREDIT_COLOR" which takes a hex color code in the "#RRGGBBAA" format, and displays the "MUSIC_CREDIT" metadata field in the color provided
- Added "MOD_AUTHOR" and "MOD_AUTHORS" chart metadata fields to display who worked on mods
- Quantized "#WARP" & "#FAKE" timing segment durations by rounding to the nearest row
- Chart developer mode now skips the "Let's Drive!" animation when loading into gameplay
- Added "xdrv.GetChartDifficulty();" to modfile lua, which returns a number between 0-4 based on the current chart's difficulty
- Added "xdrv.GetPlayerRefreshRate();" to modfile lua, which returns the player's current refresh rate defined in options (if Unlimited, this returns the screen's refresh rate)
Changed files in this update