 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19730916 Edited 25 August 2025 – 22:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Songs

  • ohm002 (ohm002 remix) - ohm002
  • Snips - tenby & WangleLine
  • ENGINEDESTROYER - TONITRIBU5
  • knife2meetu - Caf


New Charts

  • jittter - RILEY
    • EX13



Changes

  • Internal audio system reworked, fixing audio offset variance
  • Visual offset is now based in milliseconds
  • Added Chart Offset option to the "GAMEPLAY" category
    • Each song has it's own chart offset which you can set. If a chart has different audio files or offset values, then those will have their own chart offset.

  • Added Gyroscope Assist option to the "DRIFTING" category
    • This new option should help with gyroscope drift! Please give it a try and provide feedback :)

  • Changed the upper limit of the Gyro Sensitivity option to 10 from 15
  • Reworked audio & visual offset calibration
  • Added Master Volume option to the "VOLUME" options category
  • Arcade Mode EX energy conversion now gives 30% EX Meter instead of 50%
  • Timing Offset Display option now displays proper millisecond offsets for approprite note types
  • The game now defaults to the largest available 16:9 resolution on first boot, and has default 16:9 resolutions to choose from instead of non-16:9 resolutions
  • Added fast-forwarding through dialogue (i.e. Arcade Mode tutorial) by pressing the Enter key (or the appropriate key on other devices)
  • Added desync detection & handling in gameplay
  • Deferred automatic profile data saving when changing options
  • Adjusted chart/mod author and jacket illustrator text in the song wheel and results screens
  • Added achievements for beating 25 & 50 Staff Ghosts, and completing an unlockable chart
  • Removed the "No release timing!" text in the tutorial
  • Removed the visual offset line when loading into gameplay
  • Removed experimental sync types
  • Major optimizations across the board, gameplay performance and loading times should be improved significantly
  • Fixed the additional song folder window not opening when adding additional song folders
  • Fixed additional song folders file not loading properly if malformed
  • Fixed a bug with the tutorial showing how to use the gyroscope when the player doesn't have one
  • Fixed Mine hitsounds using the incorrect sound effect
  • Fixed some mods not having their time or beat values respected in rare cases
  • Fixed a bug where color squares would cause errors on loading on BackgroundVivid
  • Fixed multiplayer results screen gauges not having colored text
  • Fixed song preview volume & the "Let's Drive!" animation volume being incorrectly set


Chart Developer Changes

  • Added "MUSIC_CREDIT_COLOR" which takes a hex color code in the "#RRGGBBAA" format, and displays the "MUSIC_CREDIT" metadata field in the color provided
  • Added "MOD_AUTHOR" and "MOD_AUTHORS" chart metadata fields to display who worked on mods
  • Quantized "#WARP" & "#FAKE" timing segment durations by rounding to the nearest row
  • Chart developer mode now skips the "Let's Drive!" animation when loading into gameplay
  • Added "xdrv.GetChartDifficulty();" to modfile lua, which returns a number between 0-4 based on the current chart's difficulty
  • Added "xdrv.GetPlayerRefreshRate();" to modfile lua, which returns the player's current refresh rate defined in options (if Unlimited, this returns the screen's refresh rate)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2636021
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2636022
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2636023
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link