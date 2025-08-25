Patch 2.5



Class and Skill Changes

Dragoon:

-Windwalker downgraded Evasion Boost from 60% to 50%.

-Dragoon now has Aura:Evade (level 25/Chasm) that boosts Evade for the party by 25%.

-Dragoon's Spear Toss no longer adds the Expose Debuff. Instead it adds "Vulnerable" which reduces both MDef & Def by 20% for 3 turns.



Templar:

-Barrier has been changed. It now applies the Barrier to all heroes, and the HP of the Barrier has been increased from 250 to 500. The MP cost has also increased from 25 to 50MP. And the amount of MDef it increases has been changed from 20% to 50%.



Mage:

-Syphon now applies a Debuff called "Mana Burn" which will burn the opponent's MP for 3 Turns.



Ranger:

-Antivenom can now be used Pre-Emptively. It now also cures "Vulnerable" and provides immunity to that and "Poison". It also has an additional minor Heal added to it.



Disruptor:

-Lashing Icon upgraded and Slow state effect added.



Others:

-Merciless and Stardust have had their damage formulas modified so as to be mitigated better by Magic Defense.



-New Debuffs have been added. ManaBurn (added with Syphon), Vulnerable (applied with Spear Toss), Slow (Added with Uppercut and Lashing).



-Items can now be used Pre-Emptively to add immunity to Debuffs prior to attacks. They also provide immunity to multiple Debuffs...

Antidote: Poison & Vulnerable

Eye Drops: Blind & Slow

Siren Potion: Silence & Mana Burn

Bandage: Bleed & Expose



-Some Relics now provides Immunity to Vulnerable, Slow, Expose, and Mana Burn as well.



Gear:

-Bracer(Relic) now grants "Sanctum" which is a Minor HealAll Spell.



-Ribbon(Relic) has been added. It grants "Return" which is a less effective "Life" Spell.



-Added a better description of how Ziegfried's Necklace/Jodar's Blessing works.



Player Experience/Maps:

-Added a form of a Quest log. Shae gives the team a book called "Parcae" after she visits them in Pentam. It is a Key Item that displays the current Chapter and next objective. I have also added a way to access this via the Main Menu ("Quest"). I will have rolling updates so your Saved Games should update as you make your way to the next objective.



-Brundin Mountains: Added a Guide that will allow the player to bypass this area. As this map can require a fair bit of coordination and timing, I felt it was better to make it optional for the players.



-Brundin Mountains: Fixed an issue with one segment of the Brundin Mountains which allowed for a clipping issue to occur.



-Added additional "Powerup/Rage" visual animations to some Bosses (Pomeroy, Jaga, and Claye). This will allow players to better identify if a big hit/phase is incoming and adjust their strategies accordingly (Stun/Silence/Defend/Burn the Enemy's remaining HP/etc.) I also changed the battle tactics for Jaga and Claye to be a bit more interesting. (I might do more in a future patch)



-Falconvale: Added a Save Point to allow for use of Tents within the map.



-Added a distinct line of dialogue after Lox is beaten (based on Main Hero chosen)





