- Woodsy now DOESNT have the 1/100 chance to spam his DM
- To the best of my abilities I have fixed the teleportation bug after dashing. It might happen sometimes but its either that or the game crashing
- Grappling something and then pausing the game doesnt launch you into space.
- Death counter doesnt reset, at worst it doesnt count the deaths a few times.
