- added glyphs with keybind info to skill assignment screen

- increased resolution for plus button

- optimized LoadCharacters screen to load faster

- improved scaling of some scrollbars for PC build

- fixed sensitivity for mouse scrolling in many places

- fixed bug where space could interact with exit door one cell earlier when it was already open

- fixed issue with controls not working after sending an email

- improved info about how to drag with a controller

- journal (if you have quests) and map tab is shown more consistently

- removed tooltip about dragging on feet on PC

