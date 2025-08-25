- added glyphs with keybind info to skill assignment screen
- increased resolution for plus button
- optimized LoadCharacters screen to load faster
- improved scaling of some scrollbars for PC build
- fixed sensitivity for mouse scrolling in many places
- fixed bug where space could interact with exit door one cell earlier when it was already open
- fixed issue with controls not working after sending an email
- improved info about how to drag with a controller
- journal (if you have quests) and map tab is shown more consistently
- removed tooltip about dragging on feet on PC
2025.8.12
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3812901
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update