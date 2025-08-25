 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19730844 Edited 25 August 2025 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
- added glyphs with keybind info to skill assignment screen
- increased resolution for plus button
- optimized LoadCharacters screen to load faster
- improved scaling of some scrollbars for PC build
- fixed sensitivity for mouse scrolling in many places
- fixed bug where space could interact with exit door one cell earlier when it was already open
- fixed issue with controls not working after sending an email
- improved info about how to drag with a controller
- journal (if you have quests) and map tab is shown more consistently
- removed tooltip about dragging on feet on PC

