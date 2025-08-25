 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19730820 Edited 25 August 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Pocket viewer now shows current pocket modifications visually

  • Added text and visual clarification to pocket viewer when purchasing pocket items

  • Chalk prices in the shop are now $1 per use, higher use counts are more rare

  • Chalks now compile uses instead of creating separate objects in the inventory

  • Added a default chalk with infinite uses

  • Added a restart button to the pause menu

  • Tournament felt now starts a round with 15 sinks and sinks do not reset when entering shark phase

  • Added 3 new chalks

    • +10 points per shark defeated (Unlocked by default)

    • +50 points when at 1 sink remaining (Unlocked by defeating Blue-Crested Whipper Willow)

    • +25 points per 8 ball in the rack (Unlocked by defeating April)

  • Fixed Double Barrel Shotgun cue having chargeable shots when aim is locked

  • Fixed Bullet Chamber pocket

  • Fixed "weed reference 2: the second weed reference" achievement only unlocking after purchasing prize pool tokens

  • Fixed Prize Ball giving prize pool tokens beyond the maximum

  • Fixed Penrose rack not activating The Cool S cue

  • Fixed The Cool S cue not activating Tesseract chalk

  • Fixed Tesseract chalk not activating Penrose rack

  • Fixed a softlock when dropping prize pool tokens only into inactive slots

  • Fixed part of prize pool remaining visible when exiting during prize selection and starting a new run

  • Fixed stalls resetting when shark phase starts on Exhibition and Tournament felts

  • Changed inverted tooltips to better clarify their effect

