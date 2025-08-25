Pocket viewer now shows current pocket modifications visually
Added text and visual clarification to pocket viewer when purchasing pocket items
Chalk prices in the shop are now $1 per use, higher use counts are more rare
Chalks now compile uses instead of creating separate objects in the inventory
Added a default chalk with infinite uses
Added a restart button to the pause menu
Tournament felt now starts a round with 15 sinks and sinks do not reset when entering shark phase
Added 3 new chalks
+10 points per shark defeated (Unlocked by default)
+50 points when at 1 sink remaining (Unlocked by defeating Blue-Crested Whipper Willow)
+25 points per 8 ball in the rack (Unlocked by defeating April)
Fixed Double Barrel Shotgun cue having chargeable shots when aim is locked
Fixed Bullet Chamber pocket
Fixed "weed reference 2: the second weed reference" achievement only unlocking after purchasing prize pool tokens
Fixed Prize Ball giving prize pool tokens beyond the maximum
Fixed Penrose rack not activating The Cool S cue
Fixed The Cool S cue not activating Tesseract chalk
Fixed Tesseract chalk not activating Penrose rack
Fixed a softlock when dropping prize pool tokens only into inactive slots
Fixed part of prize pool remaining visible when exiting during prize selection and starting a new run
Fixed stalls resetting when shark phase starts on Exhibition and Tournament felts
Changed inverted tooltips to better clarify their effect
