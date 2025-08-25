Pocket viewer now shows current pocket modifications visually

Added text and visual clarification to pocket viewer when purchasing pocket items

Chalk prices in the shop are now $1 per use, higher use counts are more rare

Chalks now compile uses instead of creating separate objects in the inventory

Added a default chalk with infinite uses

Added a restart button to the pause menu

Tournament felt now starts a round with 15 sinks and sinks do not reset when entering shark phase