YOOOOOO! That's right!!! We got Cabinets!! We got Coins!!! WE GOT ANIMATRONIC RATS!!! Get ready to ball 'til you fall cuz we got it all.



<(Except for air hockey tables and basketball free throw games with half inflated basketballs and rims that would give you tetanus. Planned for a future update)>



Basics

Progressively stronger enemy waves spawn every 30 seconds. Over time, it becomes imperative to clear a wave of enemies before the next spawns - lest ye become overwhelmed.



Enemies leave behind a coin when you take their lives - spend the coins at a cabinet to sharpen your skills and get ahead of the curve.



Simple, right? Mostly!





New Stuff





Intensity Meter

You need coins to be able to game but, as we all know, acquiring wealth attracts the attention of haters and losers.



Top Bar: Danger Level - Enemy waves will be stronger in proportion to the Danger Level: higher Danger Level = more enemies.



Bottom: Coins Held - Danger Level is proportionate to how many coins you're holding: more coins, more danger.



So you better spend those coins quick!!! Unless you want to risk there being more enemies, so you can get more coins :: shrug :: idk, do you.





Streak Counter







Self explanatory mostly right? Cook an enemy - nice. Cook a few, oh baby - we got a streak goin'!



Chaining frags within 5 seconds of each other keeps the streak alive. Streaks aren't just for the feelz, your character receives a move speed and damage multiplier buff that gets stronger as the streak gets longer.



Speaking of feelz - who knows? - go long enough and maybe your character starts feeling themselves. Hot damn!





Arcade Cabinets







Power: On Interact with cabinets (default:E key) to spend the required coins to get a game in and level up your skills. Cabinet displays how much it costs to play (all cabinets cost 10 currently).





Power: Off Cabinets need to recharge after you game on them (because you're a pervert). They look like this and can't be played again for 30 seconds.







Magnet Towers





There's one of these guys on the map - if you can survive for 15 seconds in the radius, it'll generate enough power to attract all coins on the map to your character.



You'll be RICH but that kind of cash infusion is likely to attract attention. Luckily, it will also clear all enemies currently alive and maybe give you some xp or something, I don't fkn know.

???



There might be a secret or two!!! keep your eyes peeled!!





Game Feel



There's been feedback around combat feel being lacking - some from a UX perspective (not knowing when you hit/where shots are going) some from the feel perspective (lack of punch from hits/shots feeling disconnected/bitchass feedback).



We don't do lackluster foundations here, this got a good amount of attention this update. It's many subtle things working together - any feedback, no matter how vague or rambling it may feel to you, is extremely useful.