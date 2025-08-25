Choo Choo Engineers!

The demo for Choo Choo Survivor 2 will be launching on the 5th of September to coincide with the start of the ANZ Indie Festival here on Steam!

The demo version will have an Australian A Class locomotive from the state of Victoria and this locomotive is equipped with powerful boomerangs! The boomerangs fly away from your locomotive and then return, hitting everything on the way and when fully upgraded there's an explosion at every point they make contact!

Also here's the latest trailer showing some of the content that will be coming to the full game and btw I'm progressing pretty well and I think I can reveal the launch date soon which will probably be two months from now!

Thanks,

GTGD