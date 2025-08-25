This build has not been seen in a public branch.

(Note: You will have to opt-in to the "VH Open Beta" to try out this new update. It may take some time for updates to roll out to all users. Try restarting your Steam client if the update is does not appear.)

Desktop Settings Test 4.1 (2025-08-25)

Beta Update Summary:

This beta update adds a "?" Help button to the title bar, which leads to a page that links to various help resources

Changes and Updates:

+Added Help Menu with buttons that link to the Discord server and Steam community discussions, and options to copy the support email to the clipboard or open it in the user's mail client

+Added "?" Help button in the title bar